Church, Elizabeth Mae, - 82, of Goshen, passed away on December 9, 2020 in the comfort of her home with her son and daughter by her side after battling bravely against heart disease. She was born on October 15, 1938 in Philadelphia to Curnell and Elizabeth (Snyder) Jones. At a young age she relocated with her parents and siblings to Cape May County where she remained as a lifelong resident. She graduated from Cape May High School in 1956 where she met and later married her high school sweet heart, Robert Church, Sr. She was a homemaker for the early years of her marriage, lovingly attending to their two children Brenda and Robert Jr. She later worked as a secretary for the Lower Township Municipal Utilities Authority, eventually working her way up to the position of Office Manager and Board Secretary prior to her retirement in 1998. Elizabeth was a devoted Christian and was a lifelong member of the Tabernacle United Methodist Church. She was involved in numerous church activities including serving as a member of the church choir, a member of the SPR Board of the Tabernacle United Methodist Church and a member of the Christian Bowling League. Her team, the "Golden Girls" won the championship despite competing against much younger teams. She was very energetic, active and independent up until her death and enjoyed bowling, gardening, painting, camping, cooking and baking and shopping. However, her favorite activity was hosting friends and, especially family, at her home. Elizabeth was pre-deceased by her husband Robert after 38 years of marriage. She had 5 siblings and was the last surviving sibling, being predeceased by sisters Margaret, Virginia, and Norma and brothers Elmer and Eugene. She is survived by numerous beloved nieces and nephews, her daughter Brenda and son Robert Jr and his wife Kimberly, and her grandson Robert Church III, who was her pride and joy. Viewing will take place at the Tabernacle United Methodist Church in Erma on Tuesday December 15th from 10:00am to 10:30 am, followed by a private service at 11:00am. Social distancing and masks are required. A private burial will follow. In addition to flowers, a memorial donation can be made in her memory to Tabernacle United Methodist Church Basic Blessings program. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 11, 2020.