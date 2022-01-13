Menu
Elizabeth Homan
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Boakes Funeral Home Inc
6050 Main St
Mays Landing, NJ
Homan, Elizabeth, - 91, of Folsom, who was born May 30, 1930, died December 29, 2021, after a short unexpected illness. She was a former seamstress who is fondly remembered for her kind nature, sense of humor, and generosity. She had a childlike spirit and strong will to live. She was a breast cancer and leukemia survivor. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Elizabeth is survived by her daughters Catherine and Margaret Homan. She is predeceased by her husband Frank Homan. A viewing will be held at the Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing, NJ on January 15, 2022 from 2-4 pm with a service at 4. Burial will be private at family's request. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Elizabeth's name to the American Cancer Society. Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Boakes Funeral Home
6050 Main St, Mays Landing, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Boakes Funeral Home Inc
Sponsored by Boakes Funeral Home Inc.
Margie, I just learned of your mom's passing. My deepest condolences to you- she was a special lady.
Deneen Gove
Friend
February 3, 2022
Margie and Cassie, My condolences on Mom's passing. May your memories bring you comfort in the years ahead.
Alex DeStefano
Work
January 13, 2022
