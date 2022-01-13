Homan, Elizabeth, - 91, of Folsom, who was born May 30, 1930, died December 29, 2021, after a short unexpected illness. She was a former seamstress who is fondly remembered for her kind nature, sense of humor, and generosity. She had a childlike spirit and strong will to live. She was a breast cancer and leukemia survivor. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Elizabeth is survived by her daughters Catherine and Margaret Homan. She is predeceased by her husband Frank Homan. A viewing will be held at the Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing, NJ on January 15, 2022 from 2-4 pm with a service at 4. Burial will be private at family's request. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Elizabeth's name to the American Cancer Society
. Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 13, 2022.