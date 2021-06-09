Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elizabeth A. Ruisanchez
FUNERAL HOME
Rone Funeral Service - Vineland
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ
Ruisanchez, Elizabeth A. (Vannella), - 97, of Egg Harbor City, passed away on June 5, 2021 at home. She was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School and received her R.N. from St. Peter's School of Nursing in New Brunswick, NJ. Elizabeth practiced at Newcomb Hospital in Vineland and St. Joseph's Hospital in Lowell, Mass. She is survived by her grandchildren, Elisa Bodkin and her husband Ryan and David Saccone; and her great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Bodkin. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Ruisanchez MD; children, Elizabeth and Joseph; and her siblings. A church visitation will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021 from 9:45am to 10:45am followed by a funeral mass at 11:00 am from Christ The Good Shepherd Parish - Church Of Saint Isidore The Farmer, 1655 Magnolia Road, Vineland. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Donations in memory of Elizabeth may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Visitation
9:45a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Christ The Good Shepherd Parish - Church Of Saint Isidore The Farmer
1655 Magnolia Road, Vineland, NJ
Jun
11
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Christ The Good Shepherd Parish - Church Of Saint Isidore The Farmer
1655 Magnolia Road, Vineland, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Rone Funeral Service - Vineland
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Rone Funeral Service - Vineland.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.