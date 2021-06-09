Ruisanchez, Elizabeth A. (Vannella), - 97, of Egg Harbor City, passed away on June 5, 2021 at home. She was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School and received her R.N. from St. Peter's School of Nursing in New Brunswick, NJ. Elizabeth practiced at Newcomb Hospital in Vineland and St. Joseph's Hospital in Lowell, Mass. She is survived by her grandchildren, Elisa Bodkin and her husband Ryan and David Saccone; and her great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Bodkin. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Ruisanchez MD; children, Elizabeth and Joseph; and her siblings. A church visitation will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021 from 9:45am to 10:45am followed by a funeral mass at 11:00 am from Christ The Good Shepherd Parish - Church Of Saint Isidore The Farmer, 1655 Magnolia Road, Vineland. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Donations in memory of Elizabeth may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 9, 2021.