Schmidt, Elizabeth (Betsy), - 76, of Rio Grande, NJ passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on November 3, 2020. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend to all. She is survived by the love of her life, husband, Butch Schmidt; Mother Catherine Brakefield (101 years old); sister, Carolyn Montanaro (Al); Brother, Steve Brakefield (JeanAnn); (Jo daughters, Lori Tyndall (Roy), Heidi Lovette (Joseph) and Susan Adelizzi-Schmidt (chosen daughter); grandchildren Andrew Tyndall, Elizabeth Cornelius and Emily Lankford; Lauren and Conrad Schmidt; Hannah, Jake and Alexis Lovette and great-grandchildren Isabella, Ty and Lathyn. She is predeceased by her son, Gary Schmidt (Lori Peterson, financee); brother, William Brakefield (Barbara), and father, William S. Brakefield. Originally from Wildwood Crest, Betsy graduated from Wildwood High School. She and her husband owned Butch's Sunoco in Wildwood for 48 years. Betsy was an avid reader, loved the ocean, and was adored by her loving family, who cherished every moment with her. Betsy truly made the world a better place and she touched everyone with her gentle kindness, genuine spirit, deep love, and sweet laughter. Relatives and friends are invited to her service at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 6th at the Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home, 1201 Central Ave., North Wildwood, NJ where friends may call from 10 a.m. Condolences in her memory may be sent to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 5, 2020.