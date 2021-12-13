Tamagni, Elizabeth Louise "Betty", - 73, of Buena, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021 in the loving presence of her devoted family. Betty was one of two children born to the late Mark Pennell Mc Fadden and Alice Mae (Carson). Betty grew up in Newfield and Elmer N.J. She was a graduate of Bridgeton High School, Class of 1966 and a graduate of Western Kentucky University Class of 1970, earning a Bachelor of Arts Degree. Betty was an educator in the Buena School districts for twenty-five years and at St. Rose of Lima, in Newfield N.J for three years. Betty was a dedicated and beloved teacher who always put the needs of her students at the forefront. Betty was awarded the Teacher of the Year Award twice during her tenure. Betty loved spending time with her family, cooking and generally loving them. She also loved going to breakfast with her friends ("The A Team"). Betty also loved gardening, scrapbooking, Sea Isle City, baking, reading and decorating her many beautiful Christmas trees. She will always be remembered for her beautiful smile and her outgoing personality. However, the task she loved above all else was caring for her granddaughters who she adored. Her life was an example of kindness, patience, generosity and her loyalty, especially towards her family and friends. Betty is survived by her loving husband of 52 years Dennis; her two sons, Dennis (Stephanie) and Mark (Leonarda); six granddaughters, Hannah, Haley, Elizabeth, Rosangela, Paige and Cassie; brother James McFadden (Judy); brother-in-law and sister-in-law Charles "Chick" and Mary "Chickie" Tamagni; sister-in-law Bernadette Cervini and a host of nieces and nephews and friends. A funeral home visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 15th from 9am to 11am at Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:45 am from Christ The Good Shepherd Parish - Church Of Saint Isidore The Farmer, 1655 Magnolia Road, Vineland. Entombment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. Everyone is asked to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in memory of Betty be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 13, 2021.