THILO, Elizabeth R. "Bette" "Honey", - 89, of Cape May, passed away peacefully on December 4, 2020. Born and raised in Germantown, PA to the late Doctor Harold and Florence Rambo, Bette lived in Shamokin Dam, PA for many years before retiring to Cape May in 1999. She enjoyed gardening and was a member of the Lower Township Garden Club. Bette was always very attentive to her home and enjoyed decorating for the seasons and holidays. She loved being in her garden and enjoyed going to the Philadelphia Flower Show every year with her former son-in-law, Steve. She loved going to the beach, and most of all, simply being with her family. Along with her parents, she is also predeceased by her brother, Bob Rambo. Honey is dearly missed and forever loved by her family which includes her husband of 63 years, Albert Thilo; two daughters, Elizabeth Evans and Andrea Douglass; former son-in-law, Steven Douglass; three grandchildren, Ashley, Adam and Madison, who was the light of her life; one great grandson, Cael; as well as her nephews, Bo, Peter and Stu. Relatives and friends will be received for her viewing on Friday (Dec. 11th) from 10am – 11am in the Spilker Funeral Home, 815 Washington St., Cape May where Honey's funeral ceremony for immediate family and closest friends will begin at 11am. Interment will follow in Cold Spring Cemetery, Lower Twp. Info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 9, 2020.