Wessler, Elizabeth Joan (nee Angier), - 87, of Port Republic, passed away June 3, 2021. Elizabeth was born January 31,1934 in Atlantic City to Thomas and Caroline (nee Welsh) Angier. She was raised in Pleasantville, attended St. Peter's Elementary and graduated from Holy Spirit High School in 1951. She married Fred Wessler, the love of her life, on June 6, 1953. Elizabeth, or Betty to all who knew her, worked as a secretary to the Port Republic Board of Education, was a secretary at the Assumption School, and retired from the Human Resource Office of Richard Stockton College. She was a 4-H leader and was active in the Assumption School parent organization. She was a member of the Phi Delta Tau Sorority and enjoyed her weekly card club playing poker for pennies. She was one of seven sisters, and two brothers. The "sisters" were often together for breakfast, travel, shows, and shopping. Family was the focus of Betty's life. She and Fred had forty-two wonderful years together and raised eight children. They loved camping and walking on the beach. She is survived by her children, Lynn (Tom) Yugovich, Fred, Jill (John) Yochim, Kevin (Donna), Bruce (Brenda), John, and Matthew who all will miss her dearly. She was so proud of her seventeen grandchildren, Tom, Scott, Kristy, Leah, Crystal, Mandy, Brooke, Jack, Brandon, Maegin, Kevin, Brett, Danielle, Eric, Brian, Catherine, and Shawn; and was Gigi to her eighteen great-grandchildren, Colton, Felicity, Nathan, Robbie, Virginia, Lizzie, Chuck, Jillian, Ryan, Wyatt, Tessa, Vivienne, Amelia, Kevin, Emmaline, Isabelle, Rori, and Barret. She is also survived by her sisters, Marie Burpee, Catherine Kelly, Joanne Hill, her brother, John Angier and many nieces and nephews. Betty was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Fred; her son, Jeffrey; her brother, Thomas Angier; her sisters, Regina Angier, Dorothy Sheeran, and Peggy Casteen. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family on Tuesday, June 8, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Road, Galloway. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on June 9, at 1:00 p.m. at OLPH Parish, Church of Assumption on Pitney Road, Galloway. Interment will then follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Betty's memory to the Port Republic Volunteer Fire Company or the charity of choice
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2021.