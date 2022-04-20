Schulte, Ella (Chickie), - 80, of Ocean View, NJ, passed away on April 14, 2022 at Cape Regional Medical Center surrounded by her family. She was born March 6, 1942 in Jersey City, NJ to the late John and Ella Breitweiser. She attended St. Paul of the Cross Grammar School and Holy Family High School. She worked at Bell Telephone as a Business Representative and was also a Realtor for Dobbs Realty Better Homes and Gardens. Ella was involved with the B.S.A. and was a Cub Scout Den Leader. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary for Boy Scout Troop 59 where she was able to raise funds to purchase a bus, camping equipment and uniforms for the Scouts. Ella is survived by her husband Robert of almost 60 years and her son Robert Schulte and his wife Kimberly; proud grandmother of Robert F., Thomas J., and Matthew R. Schulte; two cousins, Ella Mary Ryman of Randolph, NJ and Earnestine Plazzo of New Port, California. She also held dear to her heart her many pets over the years. Her services will be April 23, 2022 at Saint Maximilian Kolbe Church, 200 Tuckahoe Rd, Marmora, NJ, with visitation from 10-11 AM followed by a mass at 11 AM. Interment is at Resurrection Cemetery in Dennis Twp. The repast will be private. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Beacon Animal Rescue, 701 Butter Rd., Oceanview, NJ 08230. Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 20, 2022.