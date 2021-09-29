Adkins, Ellen, - 71, of Egg Harbor Township, formerly of Pittsville, MD, died peacefully on September 25, 2021 after a protracted battle with lymphedema and heart failure. Ellen was born on November 25, 1949 in Salisbury, MD, to Jacob and Ruth Jones. She grew up in a loving family with one sister, Peggy Scott, and one brother, Jacob (Jay) Jones. She spent her childhood on the Friendship Road farm that had been in the family for 100 years surrounded by a large network of close family and friends. She enjoyed their many gatherings playing the piano and singing. Ellen was a graduate of Pittsville High School and Salisbury University. Ellen married the love of her life, Alfred (Mike) Adkins, on June 10, 1969. Shortly after marriage, they moved around the country as Mike completed Air Force training. In 1979 Mike and Ellen settled in Egg Harbor Township, NJ, and raised their 3 children. Over the years, Ellen held various positions including elementary school teacher, Embry Riddle Aeronautical University center director, and a human resources manager with Hi-Tec Systems. Ellen was a loving and dedicated mother. Her children were her pride and joy and she spent a majority of her life ensuring their success and happiness. She also loved to travel. She made several cross country trips and especially enjoyed her visits to Europe. She volunteered in many capacities at Central United Methodist Church including children's ministries, Elizabeth Circle, and Mothers' Time Out. She had a creative eye and used her talents to serve others while in charge of decorating for Advent dinners and other special events. She took pride in setting beautiful tables, even for her children's birthday parties. She loved to cook and enjoyed trying new recipes. When her girls were young, she helped extensively with Rainbow Girls and was a member of Eastern Star. Ellen greatly enjoyed spending time with her many close friends. She frequently organized girls' night out and "chick flicks". Ellen had such a big heart which she used to encourage others with notes and cards, even when she herself was struggling with illness. She remained dedicated in her work and in her will to fight her illness. She was a brave, iron-willed woman, even throughout her final months. Ellen is survived by her husband of 52 years, Alfred (Mike) Lee Adkins, and their three children: Dr. Laura Adkins Kerns and her husband, Cameron (Bret) of Harrisonburg, VA; Kathryn Lee Glick and her husband, Hal, of Absecon, NJ; and Mark Edward Adkins and his wife Lisa of San Diego, CA. Ellen is also survived by her four grand-children: Grace Morris, Jacob Morris, Cameron Kerns, Virginia (Ginny) Kerns; and 3 step grand-children: Jordan Glick, Cana Glick, and Harley Glick; her siblings: Peggy Scott (Dick-deceased) and Dr. Jacob (Jay) Jones (Barbara); her aunt and uncle: Mary Emily Pennewell Jones (Frank); as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents: Jacob and Ruth Jones; and aunts and uncles: Grace P. Clark (Charles) and Lee C. Jones (Magdalene). A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Pittsville Cemetery at 2 PM. A memorial service will be held at Central United Methodist Church in Linwood, NJ on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Central United Methodist Church, Ayres United Methodist Church, or the National Lymphedema Network (www.lymphnet.org
).
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 29, 2021.