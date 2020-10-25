Mayer, Ellen Donnelly, - 100, of Ocean City, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on October 20, 2020 surrounded by loving family at the age of 100 years old. She was born on November 14, 1919 in Ayrshire, Scotland and came to the United States in 1921, becoming a naturalized citizen in 1929. Mrs. Mayer lived in Akron, Ohio and moved to Mc Keesport, PA in 1942. She graduated City Hospital of Akron School of Nursing in 1941 and had attended Rutgers University in 1964. In 1958, she joined the staff at Shore Memorial Hospital and was the Administrative Director of Nursing from 1962 to 1972. Mrs. Mayer was a member of Women's Reserve Club in Ocean City, NJ, People to People Travel Mission, and New Jersey Society of Nursing Administrators. She was listed in Who's who of American Women from 1983 to 1984. She was a world traveler that rode the rapids in Colorado in her 80s, along with elephants in Africa, camels in Egypt, had cruised the Amazon River and took a hot air balloon ride over the Serengeti. She is survived by nieces and nephews, Elizabeth Vallance of MI, Linda Kaye of Atlantic Beach, FL, Susan and Dr. John Gross of Houston TX, David Crewdson and wife Tina of NJ and was also a great great aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her first husband, Tom Wilson, a son Tommy Wilson in 1958 and second husband, Richard T. Mayer in 1993. Her Funeral Service will be offered Monday at 12 noon from The Godfrey Funeral Home, 809 Central Avenue, Ocean City, NJ where friends may call from 11 o'clock until the time of service. Her funeral service will be live streamed on her webpage at www.godfreyuneralhome.com
Burial will follow in Seaside Cemetery, Palermo, NJ.
