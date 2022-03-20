Muller, Ellen Marie (nee Reher), - 54, of Ocean City, was adopted by Raymond and Shirley Reher, born April 13th, 1967. Ellen peacefully passed away on February 24th, after a longtime battle with cancer. Ellen is survived by her husband, David Muller, daughter, Katelyn Muller, and brother, Mike Reher. Ellen and David met in 1995 and married in August 1998, and later moved from Clementon to Ocean City after the birth of their daughter, Katelyn. She attended Cherry Hill public schools and received her undergrad at Rowan University in Education. She went on to receive her Masters in Reading Education at Grand Canyon University. She specialized in special education and especially loved to teach reading. Ellen taught at Thomas Richards Elementary, Waterford Elementary, Middle Township High School, and Middle Township Elementary #2 until her retirement in 2019. Ellen went on to work as a home health aide with Griswald until her diagnosis in March of 2021. Ellen enjoyed the beach, walks around her hometown of Ocean City, and attending church and bible study. She also enjoyed going out to lunch with her friends, vacationing with her family, and teaching her students. Ellen is remembered for her infectious laughter, compassion, and steadfast love for her family, friends, and students. A Celebration of Life will be held in her honor at the Youth Center at the Tabernacle in Ocean City, at 2pm on Saturday, March 26th. Her celebration will have a blue theme, as it was her favorite color. In lieu of sending flowers, her family asks that you donate to Camp Kesem, Guildas Club or Relay For Life
in her honor. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 20, 2022.