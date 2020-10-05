Adkisson, Elliot, - 79, of Egg Harbor Township, NJ went peacefully to be with his Son Robert (Bobby) surrounded by his ever-Loving wife Bev and Family on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Murph was a Navy Reserve Veteran who served aboard the USS Essex (CVS-9) with a Rating of Fireman Apprentice. Upon his discharge in December 1960, Murph worked to obtain his Union Card and became a member of the Plumbers & Steamfitters Union Local 322 beside his Father Edmund and Brother Ed working many years at the Salem Nuclear Power Plant and ultimately joining them in Retirement in 1996. Murph was a beacon of light to Bev and their 4 Sons (Skeet, Ed, Brian, and Bobby) during his life, often working double and triple shifts at the Plant to instill the importance of hard work which leads to a stable home life and providing all we needed growing up. Murph's favorite hobby without question was Drag Racing which he lovingly shared with Bev and the boys. Spending many weekends racing at either Pleasantville Speedway or Atco Raceway in the 60's & 70's. Murph won many Trophies and Track Championships during his racing career, but his Greatest Racing Accomplishment came in August 1970 when he ran his self-built Hemi powered 23T Altered to the 4th Annual State Championship in Top Eliminator ([email protected]
). After racing and retirement Murph moved into boating and spent many weekends at Harbor Cove Marina with Bev, dog Buffy and the many friends they made there. Murph had many passions in life but none more than his family that brought him Great Joy. He is survived by his wife of 58 years Beverly J. Adkisson (nee: Schenker), Sons, Elliot Jr (Tracy), Edmund (Lynnette), Brian (Tara), being predeceased by Son Robert and Brother Ed (Millie). Murph was "Pop-pop" to 9 Grandkids: Josh (Heather), Nikki (John), Eddie, Elliot III, Sarah (Matt), Jack, Kevin, Callie, Brady and "Big Pop-pop" to 6 Great Grandkids: Lily, Blake, Bobby, Johnnie, Ella, and Mya. Private Services will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020, from 10 am – 11 am followed by a Gathering of Friends from 11 am – 1 pm at Adams Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road, Northfield, NJ. A Military Burial conducted by "Last Salute" will take place at Germania Cemetery, W Moss Mill Rd, and S. Vienna Ave beginning at 2 pm. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com