Gaskill, Ellsworth 'Ells', - 89, of Absecon, passed away peacefully on December 31st, 2020. A memorial celebration of his life will be held on June 19, 2021. Visitation is from 9AM to 11AM at Parsels Funeral Home, 324 New Jersey Ave., Absecon, followed by internment at the Absecon Methodist Church Cemetery, Church Street and Pitney Road, Absecon NJ.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 13, 2021.