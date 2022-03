Foster, Elnore, - 71, of Millville, NJ, passed away March 22, 2022. She is survived by her children William West, Jr., Tyrone Foster, and Pamela Vohringer. Services will be Friday, April 1, 2022 at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Service will start at 11 a.m. Interment is private. Condolences at www.radzieta.com