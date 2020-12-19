Sayle, Else Marie, - 98, of Upper Twp.,, Else came to this country in 1951 coming through Ellis Island with 37 dollars in her pocket. Else moved to Bayonne, NJ in 1957 to marry Albert Sayle start a family, and begin her career as a teletype setter for the Jersey Journal in Jersey City, NJ. In 1968 Else sold her father's stamp collection and was able to, purchase her first home on 3 rd St, in Bayonne, NJ. After retirement she moved to the Jersey Shore, where she enjoyed dabbling in the stock market, gardening, playing the piano, and just being the center of attention. But mostly she loved spending time and talking to her beloved granddaughters Maria Karrasch Shannon and Virginia ( Gina ) Karrasch. She will be greatly missed by many especially her loving daughter Diane Karrasch, Son in law Richard, and of course Leo. Services for Else were privately held. Condolences can be shared at www.LangleyLovelandFuneralHome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 19, 2020.