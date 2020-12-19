Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Else Marie Sayle
1922 - 2020
BORN
1922
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Langley-Loveland Funeral Home
2315 Main St
Tuckahoe, NJ
Sayle, Else Marie, - 98, of Upper Twp.,, Else came to this country in 1951 coming through Ellis Island with 37 dollars in her pocket. Else moved to Bayonne, NJ in 1957 to marry Albert Sayle start a family, and begin her career as a teletype setter for the Jersey Journal in Jersey City, NJ. In 1968 Else sold her father's stamp collection and was able to, purchase her first home on 3 rd St, in Bayonne, NJ. After retirement she moved to the Jersey Shore, where she enjoyed dabbling in the stock market, gardening, playing the piano, and just being the center of attention. But mostly she loved spending time and talking to her beloved granddaughters Maria Karrasch Shannon and Virginia ( Gina ) Karrasch. She will be greatly missed by many especially her loving daughter Diane Karrasch, Son in law Richard, and of course Leo. Services for Else were privately held. Condolences can be shared at www.LangleyLovelandFuneralHome.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 19, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Langley-Loveland Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Langley-Loveland Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.