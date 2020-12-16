Schilling, Emily M., - 88, of Little Egg Harbor, N.J., passed away December 13, 2020, at Seacrest Village Nursing & Rehab., Little Egg Harbor. She was born in Philadelphia, PA., residing in South Philly for 48 years before moving to Little Egg Harbor in 1980. Emily was a member of Good Shephard Lutheran Church, Little Egg Harbor, and Ladies Auxiliary of Al-Time Grotto, Egg Harbor Township, N.J. Emily was predeceased by her husband John J. Schilling Jr. in 2014, also brothers Harry Marnie and wife Alice, and Bill Marnie and wife Marion. She is survived by her sons John Schilling and wife Susan of Little Egg Harbor, N.J., and Ken Schilling and wife Robin also of Little Egg Harbor, N.J., grandchildren Anna and husband Elliot, John, Erik, Ryan, and Bailey, along with great-grandsons Kingston and Marlowe. Burial will be Thursday, December 17, 2020, at 2 PM, at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Rd., Wrightstown, N.J. WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. is handling the arrangements. For condolences and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com
. Donations in her honor can be made to Alzheimer's Association
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 16, 2020.