Menu
Search
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Emma Hungerbuhler
1963 - 2020
BORN
1963
DIED
2020
Hungerbuhler, Emma, - 57, of Pleasantville, NJ, Emma Ethel "Penny" Hungerbuhler, 57, of Pleasantville, NJ passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the Atlantic City Hospital of natural causes. She is survived by her husband, John Hungerbuhler, her stepson, John Applegate and her sister, Lisa Agnes. She worked for many years as a nurse's aide. She also assisted her husband in his two businesses. A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 am on October 3, 2020 in the Northfield Baptist Church in Northfield, NJ. Arrangements by Adams-Perfect Funeral Home.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Northfield Baptist Church
, Northfield, New Jersey
Funeral services provided by:
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.