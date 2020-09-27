Hungerbuhler, Emma, - 57, of Pleasantville, NJ, Emma Ethel "Penny" Hungerbuhler, 57, of Pleasantville, NJ passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the Atlantic City Hospital of natural causes. She is survived by her husband, John Hungerbuhler, her stepson, John Applegate and her sister, Lisa Agnes. She worked for many years as a nurse's aide. She also assisted her husband in his two businesses. A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 am on October 3, 2020 in the Northfield Baptist Church in Northfield, NJ. Arrangements by Adams-Perfect Funeral Home.

