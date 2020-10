Gray, Eric, - 40, of Dorothy, NJ passed away August 23, 2020. Born May 2, 1980, to Enis and Lucille Gray, he went to Buena High, VoTech School. He worked for Tommy's Auto Repair in Bridgeton. Eric is survived by his son Eric, Jr.; father Enis; brother Enis, Jr.; and sister Elizabeth. He is predeceased by his mother Lucille and brother Wilson. He has left behind many uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. Services are private. (Condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com