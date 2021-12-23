Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Eric Bruce Hackley
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Serenity Funeral Home Inc
414 S Main St
Pleasantville, NJ
Hackley, Eric Bruce, - 60, of Atlantic City, went home to the Lord on Thursday, December 9, 2021, after battling with Covid-19 illness in Bethlehem, PA. Eric is predeceased by Eva Mae and James Hackley (mother and father) and Maxine D. Hackley (sister). Eric is survived by his brothers; Earl G. Scott Jr. (Juanita) of Atco, NJ, Gregory Scott (Norma) of Hammonton, NJ, Phillip Hackley (Debbie) of Pleasantville, NJ, Ronald B. Scott (Linda) of Arlington, TX, David B. Hackley (Darlene) of Charlotte, NC, Jeffrey L. Scott (Vanessa) of Charles Town, WV. Sisters; Sharon M. Blake (Larry) of Atlantic City, NJ, Ethel L. Dixon (Karl) of Germantown, MD, Deborah R. Hackley of Sicklerville, NJ, Ravina M. Scott of Atlantic City, NJ. Loving companion Ms.Ivy Hall of Bethlehem, PA. He will be sadly missed by the Hackley's, Dorns and Coleman families. Along with a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Services were held on December 17, 2021 at New Hope Baptist Church, 704 Lexington Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401 and a burial at Atlantic City Cemetery. Professional services were provided by Serenity Funeral Home, LLC 414 South Main St, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 (6090 383-9994)
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Serenity Funeral Home Inc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Serenity Funeral Home Inc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
David and family so sorry for your loss, praying God will strengthen you during your time of bereavement.
Rochelle Cook (Mansfield)
Other
December 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results