Hackley, Eric Bruce, - 60, of Atlantic City, went home to the Lord on Thursday, December 9, 2021, after battling with Covid-19 illness in Bethlehem, PA. Eric is predeceased by Eva Mae and James Hackley (mother and father) and Maxine D. Hackley (sister). Eric is survived by his brothers; Earl G. Scott Jr. (Juanita) of Atco, NJ, Gregory Scott (Norma) of Hammonton, NJ, Phillip Hackley (Debbie) of Pleasantville, NJ, Ronald B. Scott (Linda) of Arlington, TX, David B. Hackley (Darlene) of Charlotte, NC, Jeffrey L. Scott (Vanessa) of Charles Town, WV. Sisters; Sharon M. Blake (Larry) of Atlantic City, NJ, Ethel L. Dixon (Karl) of Germantown, MD, Deborah R. Hackley of Sicklerville, NJ, Ravina M. Scott of Atlantic City, NJ. Loving companion Ms.Ivy Hall of Bethlehem, PA. He will be sadly missed by the Hackley's, Dorns and Coleman families. Along with a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Services were held on December 17, 2021 at New Hope Baptist Church, 704 Lexington Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401 and a burial at Atlantic City Cemetery. Professional services were provided by Serenity Funeral Home, LLC 414 South Main St, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 (6090 383-9994)



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 23, 2021.