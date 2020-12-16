Spellman, Eric, - 35, of Buena Vista Twp., passed away suddenly Friday, December 11, 2020, at his home. He was born in Hammonton and was a lifelong resident of Buena Vista Twp. He graduated from Buena Regional High School in 2004. He was a hard worker and loved helping his friends with landscaping, riding his dirt bikes, bowling, sushi, and driving his Jeep. Eric is survived by his grandfather, Charlie Belvin of Buena Vista Twp., NJ; his fiancé, Heather Platt; his mother, Lisa Spellman (JR) of Newtonville, NJ; aunt, Ruth Ann Hughes of North Carolina; brother, Christopher Spellman, Sr. (Michelle) of Vineland, NJ; sister, April Spellman of Vineland, NJ; nieces and nephews: Tyrell Spellman, Zhane Spellman, Jaydon Spellman, Christopher Spellman, Jr., Aminah Spellman, & Jonathan Spellman; his best friend, Zachary McDermott & life-long friend, Mike Brosh; a host of aunts and uncles, cousins, extended family, and friends. He is predeceased by his grandmother, Margaret Belvin. Eric will truly be missed by all. Due to COVID-19, there will not be a repass following the service. The family of Eric Spellman would like to thank you for your cards, condolences, prayers & most importantly your love. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Saturday, December 19th, 2020, from 10:00-11:00 am at the Marinella Funeral Home, 102 N Third St. Hammonton, NJ 08037. Service will be held at 11:00 am. Burial will be private. To share condolences, visit www.marinellafuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 16, 2020.