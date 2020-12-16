Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Eric Spellman
1985 - 2020
BORN
1985
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Buena Regional High School
FUNERAL HOME
Marinella Funeral Home
102 N. 3rd
Hammonton, NJ
Spellman, Eric, - 35, of Buena Vista Twp., passed away suddenly Friday, December 11, 2020, at his home. He was born in Hammonton and was a lifelong resident of Buena Vista Twp. He graduated from Buena Regional High School in 2004. He was a hard worker and loved helping his friends with landscaping, riding his dirt bikes, bowling, sushi, and driving his Jeep. Eric is survived by his grandfather, Charlie Belvin of Buena Vista Twp., NJ; his fiancé, Heather Platt; his mother, Lisa Spellman (JR) of Newtonville, NJ; aunt, Ruth Ann Hughes of North Carolina; brother, Christopher Spellman, Sr. (Michelle) of Vineland, NJ; sister, April Spellman of Vineland, NJ; nieces and nephews: Tyrell Spellman, Zhane Spellman, Jaydon Spellman, Christopher Spellman, Jr., Aminah Spellman, & Jonathan Spellman; his best friend, Zachary McDermott & life-long friend, Mike Brosh; a host of aunts and uncles, cousins, extended family, and friends. He is predeceased by his grandmother, Margaret Belvin. Eric will truly be missed by all. Due to COVID-19, there will not be a repass following the service. The family of Eric Spellman would like to thank you for your cards, condolences, prayers & most importantly your love. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Saturday, December 19th, 2020, from 10:00-11:00 am at the Marinella Funeral Home, 102 N Third St. Hammonton, NJ 08037. Service will be held at 11:00 am. Burial will be private. To share condolences, visit www.marinellafuneralhome.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 16, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Marinella Funeral Home
102 N. 3rd, Hammonton, NJ
Dec
19
Service
11:00a.m.
Marinella Funeral Home
102 N. 3rd, Hammonton, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Marinella Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Marinella Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
We will truly miss Eric. A loop lovely young man. He gone home to be with Father God.
Ruby fultz
December 19, 2020
I was deeply saddened to hear about Eric's passing. I worked with him and April when they were students in Buena and liked them both very much. He was a nice young who will be missed. Please accept my sincere condolences.
Ellis Goldberg
December 16, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results