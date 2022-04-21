Phillips, Erin Anastasia, - 37, of Brigantine, was called by the Lord to be with her mother in heaven, (Colleen Phillips), on Sunday, April 17, 2022. Erin was born in Drexel Hill, PA but spent the majority of her life in Brigantine, NJ. Erin had a natural talent for drawing and painting with watercolors. She also used her magic to produce artistic creations from arts and crafts, but her greatest passion was her love of animals. Erin was known to light up a room with her beautiful smile, quick wit and contagious laugh. She will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her. Erin is survived by her father Edward (Donna) Phillips, sisters Eden Phillips and Paige Griffith, brother John Griffith, and loving partner, Justin Altomare. Cherished granddaughter of Carolyn (John) McShane and Elaine (Nicholas) Marino. Also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Life Celebration gathering for Erin on Monday April 25, 2022 from 10 to 11:50AM at the Community Presbyterian Church, 1501 West Brigantine Ave Brigantine. Memorial service will follow at Noon. Interment will be private at the family's convenience. To share your fondest memory of Erin please visit www.keatesplum.com
. In lieu of flowers the family kindly requests donations be made to the Humane Society of Atlantic County, 1401 Absecon Blvd, Atlantic City NJ 08401. Family services by Keates-Plum Funeral Home, Brigantine.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 21, 2022.