Erma "Trudi" Herriron
1938 - 2022
BORN
1938
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Roth-Goldsteins' Memorial Chapel
116 Pacific Avenue
Atlantic City, NJ
Herriron, Erma "Trudi", - 84, of Egg Harbor Township, Trudi as everyone knew her, was born in Philadelphia on January 28, 1938.Her parents Jack and Betty Cohen relocated the family to Atlantic City shortly thereafter. A proud graduate of ACHS, Trudi went on to earn her bachelor's and master's degrees from Rutgers University. Trudi was an educator for more than 40 years in the area working at local elementary schools as well as adult education programs. Predeceased by her devoted husband Patrick J. Herriron and son Perry M. Feinberg. She is survived by her children Jody Feinberg and Ann McCorkle, grandsons Jacob Feinberg (Caroline) and Andrew McCorkle, granddaughter Mara (Scott) Brown and greatgrandchildren Zachary Feinberg and Zoe Brown. Also survived by her sisters Susan (Lonny) Klein and Michele (Linda) Rabinowitz. Nieces Shana Russo, Beth Rabinowitz and Leah Detwiler and nephew Jacob Detwiler and a host of cousins. At the family's request funeral service and interment are private. Contributions in her memory may be made to Seashore Gardens Living Center 22 W Jimmie Leeds Rd Galloway, NJ 08205. https://seashoregardens.org/support-us/ways-to-give. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Roth-Goldsteins' Memorial Chapel www.rothgoldsteins.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 8, 2022.
Roth-Goldsteins' Memorial Chapel
