Curley, Ernest L., Jr., - 84, of Ocean City, NJ passed away on January 9, 2022. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late Ernest L. and Mildred (née Geiger) Curley. Ernest was raised in Havertown, PA, and graduated Haverford High School, Class of 1955. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army. For 45 years, he worked in the Philadelphia air freight industry, the last 20 as co-owner of SEKO Logistics. He and his wife, Marilyn, moved to Ocean City, NJ in 2007. Ernest was the beloved husband of Marilyn E. (née Worley) Curley; the loving father of Kevin Curley (Christina) and Keith Curley (Jennifer); the proud grandfather of Brandon, Sarah, Ryan, Madison, Hunter, Briana, and Alexa and the great-grandfather of Braydon and Kinsley. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation, Friday, January 14, 2022, 10:30 – 11:45 AM at St. Peter's United Methodist Church, 501 E. 8th Street, Ocean City, NJ 08226, followed by his Funeral Service, 12:00 PM. Interment Arlington Cemetery, Drexel Hill, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to St. Peter's United Methodist Church, Asbury Endowment Fund for Scholarships, 501 E. 8th Street, Ocean City, NJ 08226. Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Arrg. by: Rothermel-Videon and Donohue Funeral Homes, 610-353-6300.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 13, 2022.