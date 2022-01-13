Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ernest L. Curley Jr.
1937 - 2022
BORN
1937
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Donohue Funeral Home - Newtown Square
3300 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA
Curley, Ernest L., Jr., - 84, of Ocean City, NJ passed away on January 9, 2022. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late Ernest L. and Mildred (née Geiger) Curley. Ernest was raised in Havertown, PA, and graduated Haverford High School, Class of 1955. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army. For 45 years, he worked in the Philadelphia air freight industry, the last 20 as co-owner of SEKO Logistics. He and his wife, Marilyn, moved to Ocean City, NJ in 2007. Ernest was the beloved husband of Marilyn E. (née Worley) Curley; the loving father of Kevin Curley (Christina) and Keith Curley (Jennifer); the proud grandfather of Brandon, Sarah, Ryan, Madison, Hunter, Briana, and Alexa and the great-grandfather of Braydon and Kinsley. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation, Friday, January 14, 2022, 10:30 – 11:45 AM at St. Peter's United Methodist Church, 501 E. 8th Street, Ocean City, NJ 08226, followed by his Funeral Service, 12:00 PM. Interment Arlington Cemetery, Drexel Hill, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to St. Peter's United Methodist Church, Asbury Endowment Fund for Scholarships, 501 E. 8th Street, Ocean City, NJ 08226. Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com Arrg. by: Rothermel-Videon and Donohue Funeral Homes, 610-353-6300.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 13, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 11:45a.m.
St. Peter's United Methodist Church
501 E. 8th Street, Ocean City, PA
Jan
14
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
St. Peter's United Methodist Church
501 E. 8th Street, Ocean City, PA
Funeral services provided by:
Donohue Funeral Home - Newtown Square
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Donohue Funeral Home - Newtown Square.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My deepest condolences to the Curley Family for the loss of your loved one, Ernest, Jr., and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength during this difficult time.
Jo H
January 13, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results