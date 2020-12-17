Doernbach, Ernest Alexander, - 81, of Mays Landing, son of Herman William Doernbach and Fancis Elisabeth (Vogenberg) Doernbach died Saturday, December 12, 2020, at his home. He leaves behind his wife of 39 years, Deborah (Wallach) Doernbach, daughter Carrie Cannan, her husband Peter Cannan, grandchildren Andrea Eckenrode, Aimee Ganiel, Nicole Levine, Brenda Eckenrode, Mark Cannan. son Paul Doernbach, son Timothy Doernbach, his wife Tammy Doernbach and grandsons Timothy Dorenbach, Thomas Doernbach. daughter Jeanne Lind, grandchildren Ashley Cabrerra, Kassie Brittingham, Joseph Lind. Daughter Heather Parrish. son Derek Doernbach, grandchild Isabella Doernbach, 9 great-grandchildren, as well as several other family members and many dear and close friends. A viewing will be held for friends and family that would like to pay their respects to Ernie and offer condolences on Saturday, December 19th from 10am to 11am at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing, N.J 08330, with a service at 11am. Burial taking place at Union Cemetery immediately following. He took pride in himself as we all took pride in having him as the head of the Doernbach family and will be forever remembered, missed, admired, and Loved. Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 17, 2020.