Ernest L. Rafine
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
Rafine, ERNEST L., - 90, of Leesburg, died Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Cape Regional Medical Center in Cape May Court House, NJ. Born in Millville, NJ he was the son of the late Emerson and Mildred Buganski Rafine and the husband of the late Joan Royal Rafine. Ernest was formerly of Heislerville and resided in Leesburg for the past 62 years. He retired from the Maintenance Department of Wheaton Glass Co. Ernest enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his grandchildren. He attended St. Casimir's Church in Woodbine. Surviving are his sons, Glenn Rafine (Janet), and Kevin Rafine (Matt), brother, Marty Rafine (Jean), grandchildren, Greg, Brian, and Jennifer. A viewing will be held at Hoffman Funeral Homes 643 Main St. Leesburg on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, from 9:00-11:00 AM. A graveside service will follow at Leesburg Cemetery on Wednesday at 11:15 AM. Memorial donations may be sent to the American Heart Association 300 5th Ave. Suite 6 Waltham, MA 02451. To email condolences and or tributes please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Viewing
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Hoffman Funeral Homes
643 Main Street, Leesburg, NJ 08327
Sep
30
Graveside service
11:15a.m.
Leesburg Cemetery
