Cruz, Ernestine (Guilford), - 92, of Egg Harbor City, New Jersey, went home to be with the Lord on September 12, 2021. Born June 20, 1929 to the late Hezekiah and Elvia Guilford in Isabella, Pennsylvania. Shortly after her birth her family moved to Pomona, New Jersey, and later to Egg Harbor City. Ernestine attended the Egg Harbor City school system, where she graduated. She was joined in Holy matrimony to the late Faustino Cruz in October of 1951. Born from this union were 7 children Lamount, Maria, Lorna, Carol, Renee, and twins Carmen and Connie. During her life, Ernestine worked at multiple factories including Shulton's Old Spice for 20 years, before going on to the local school system where she spent 10 years before her retirement. Ernestine accepted the Lord at an early age. She attended the Church of the Living God and was baptized by the late Bishop CC Mays. Ernestine loved the Lord and was an active member of Holy Trinity, where she functioned in many capacities as a evangelist, missionary, intercessor, and was a Sunday school teacher. Evangelist Ernestine, along with her sister, Evangelist Juanita, were often in nursing homes visiting the sick and shut in as one of their weekly duties. Her phone was often transformed into a prayer line, available for anyone who was seeking prayer. One of her favorite verses that you would often hear her say, was Jeremiah 29:11 "For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future." Ernestine was a virtuous woman who always had words of wisdom and encouragement. A devoted wife and mother, she made it her life work to teach her children the ways of the Lord. Ernestine had a love for all people. Known to be a good cook, she encouraged family gatherings and her door was always open for Sunday dinners. Something you may not have known about Ernestine, was that she was no slouch when it came to slang or hip phrases, thanks to the awesome relationship that she had with her grandchildren. With her quick wit, she often was the best player when watching Family Feud. She was also very active with texting on her cell phone, and current on Facebook. Thanks to her son Monty and son in law Andrew, she was very familiar with football, particularly the Philadelphia Eagles- although when they lost, you would hear her say, "I'm through with those sorry Eagles!". Ernestine was preceded in death by her husband, Faustino Cruz, and her grandson, Davon Cruz. She leaves behind to celebrate her life and cherish her memory, one son, Lamount Cruz, and his wife Joann, of Egg Harbor Township, NJ; daughter, Maria McNeill, of Glen Burnie, MD; daughter, Lorna Copeland, and her husband, Ronald, of Newport, DE; daughter, Carol Maven, of Vineland, NJ; daughter, Renee Faulkner and her husband Paul, of Pleasantville, NJ; daughter, Connie Dixon, and her husband, Andrew of Egg Harbor, NJ; daughter, Carmen Jones and her husband, Vance, of Glen Burnie, MD; proud grandmother to 18 grandchildren and 34 great grandchildren; two devoted sisters, Bernice Bass, of Utica, NY, and Juanita Drinks, of Egg Harbor City, NJ; along with a host of nephews, nieces, friends, and neighbors. Services will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Shiloh Baptist Church, Egg Harbor City, NJ. Gathering at 10:30 am, and Services to begin at 11am. Interment immediately following in Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estell Manor, NJ. Arrangements entrusted to COVINGTON FUNERAL HOME, Atco.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2021.