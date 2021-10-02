SCHWARZMANN, ERVIN W., - 84, of Smithville, passed away peacefully in his home on September 26, 2021 after a lengthy illness. Ervin was born on May 21st, 1937 in Philadelphia, PA to Ervin Schwarzmann and Violet Bettin Schwartmann. Ervin was retired for many years after a successful career as a Vice President of Hebrew National Kosher Foods. Ervin moved to Four Seasons in Smithville 20 years ago from North Bruswick, NJ. Ervin enjoyed playing cards and going to the Atlantic City casinos. Ervin is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carolyn (Carrie) Schwarzmann; his daughter, Annette Wahler; his son, Mark (Marlene) Schwarzmann; his grandchildren, Justin (Crystal) Wahler, Holly Schwarzmann and Matthew Schwarzmann; his sisters, Joyce (Charles) Whitford and Jayne (Joseph) Affet; his brothers, Robert Schwarzmann; and several nephews and nieces. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Shriner's Hospitals
. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 6 from 10:00 to 12:00 PM with a service beginning at 12:00 PM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. Interment will immediately follow at Adams Cemetery in Port Republic. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 2, 2021.