Estella R. Kemp
Kemp, Estella R., - 97, of Northfield, passed away Sept. 10, 2021. She was born in Reading PA and made her home in New Jersey after marriage to Franklin Kemp. She resided in Atlantic City for many years and later they resided in Northfield. She was a member of DAR (Daughters of American Revolution) as her husband was a member of SAR (Sons of American Revolution). Her husband was also the chief of the Atlantic City Fire Department. Estella worked at Ojserkis Matting World for 37 years. She leaves behind her son, Wayne Kemp of Galloway Township and daughter Charlotte Kemp of Oakland Park, FL. Her daughter June Hayes resides in Oakland Park, Fl. along with her husband Jack Hayes. Her grandsons are Franklin Hayes of For Lauderdale, FL. with two sons, Jacob and Dylan Hayes and her grandson Brian Hayes of Oakland Park, FL. with his two sons, Brayden and Kai Hayes. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 18, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield.
My prayers are with everyone. XOXO
Sheryl Hayes
September 18, 2021
So very sorry to see this, your mom was my Brownie Leader along with my mom, Evelyn Roberts..at Chelsea Heights School. Good memories of your mom, and your dad also, I still have the book tour dad wrote, God Bless you all, Robin Roberts
Robin Roberts
Friend
September 18, 2021
