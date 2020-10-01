Schwartz, Esther (Hansen), - 87, of Cape May Court House, passed away with loved ones by her side on September 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-three years, George Mehl Schwartz, Jr., her son, Jack Blair Schwartz, her daughter-in-law, Theresa (D'Alonzo) Schwartz, her brother, Thomas Hansen, and her sister, Lillian (Hansen) Donovan. Left to cherish her memory are her loving children; son, George Mehl Schwartz, III and his wife, Mary, of Newton Grove, NC, daughter, Linda Starkey and her husband, Mark, of Moseley, VA, daughter, Nancy Mitchell and her husband Robert (Bob), of Cherry Hill, NJ, son, Scott Robert Schwartz, of Cape May Court House, NJ, and daughter-in-law, Dorothy Lynn (Tozour) Schwartz, of Avalon, NJ. Esther was blessed with ten beloved grandchildren; Jeffrey Mitchell (Kristen), Jennifer Mitchell Brown (Matthew), Sarah Schwartz Seegars (John), Julie Mitchell Standley (Joseph), Annah Schwartz Herring (Drew), Lauren Starkey Riggs (Brian), Jonathan Schwartz, Robert Mitchell, Lindsay Schwartz, and Douglas Schwartz. She adored fourteen great-grandchildren; Colin, James, Cole, and Owen Mitchell; Jack, Scott, and Graham Brown; Katherine (Kate) and Ruth Seegars; Mae and Williams Herring; George and Amelia (Millie) Riggs; and Landon Standley. She is survived by her brother, Gordon Hansen and his wife, Sonja, of Rio Grande, NJ, sister, Sylvia (Hansen) Henderson and her husband, Rugh, of Palmyra, PA, and sister-in-law, Fran Hansen, of Woodstown, NJ, and many loving nieces and nephews, their spouses and children. Esther led a full life dedicated to her family. She was devoted to her husband, George. They were members of Grace Gospel Chapel for many years. One of her favorite ways to show her love for others was through food. She enjoyed cooking and gathering around the table with family and friends. She was famous for her seafood dinners, Swedish bread, and smorgasbords, which were loved by all. Some of her other passions included needlework, bird watching, and corresponding with others through thoughtful, hand-written notes. She will forever be remembered for her generous heart, strength and determination, and sense of humor. She was a loving and devoted caregiver for various family members. She met her own medical challenges with a spirit that inspired not only her family and friends but her medical professionals as well. The family will receive relatives and friends for a viewing on Saturday, October 3, 2020, from 11 am to noon at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Covid guidelines and social distancing will be in place during visitation. The service and burial will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date when it is safe to celebrate Esther's extraordinary life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Alzheimer's Charity for New Jersey, 425 Eagle Rock Avenue, #203, Roseland, NJ 07068; Love of Linda Cancer Fund, Inc., P.O. Box 1053, Wildwood, NJ 08260; Jack Schwartz Memorial Scholarship, Cape May County Technical High School, 188 Crest Haven Road, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences at www.radzieta.com