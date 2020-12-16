Jerkins-Agyei, Etha "Twomommy" Madeline , - 73, of Philadelphia , PA, a compassionate heart showing God's love to all was born to the late Fred and Gladys Jerkins, on April 6, 1947, in Newtonville, NJ, passed away on December 7, 2020, in Philadelphia, PA, at home surrounded by her family. Etha was a significant woman that had a profound effect on everyone she came into contact with. She was your cheerleader, supporter, and confidant. You could call on her in the middle of the night for prayer and listening ear. Etha started in life as a private duty nurse, then furthered her education into hotel management. This decision landed her a prominent position with Bally's Casino, Atlantic City, NJ. She started as Housekeeping Inspector and was quickly promoted to Director of Housekeeping. For a period, she led in conjunction the Housekeeping and Hospitality Departments until new casino ownership. Coming highly recommended, Etha was then hired as Director of Housekeeping of The Enclave Condominiums, Atlantic City, NJ. Throughout her life, she always shown what God's love looks like. She obtained guardianship of a young 8-year-old autistic homeless boy, now age 39, and is with our family today. Her love had her to open her home to many in need. She was an ordained Elder and Shepherd Mother at Victory Through Faith Church, Philadelphia, PA. From her experiences of the silent sufferings of veterans, seeing both of her pre-deceased husbands were veterans, in 2015, she founded House of Heroes, a 501c3 tax-exempt organization. Her first project will open 2021. Her first marriage to Alfred A. Butler (deceased), Army veteran, produced 3 beautiful daughters, Deborah, Anna, and Lydia and she lovingly received 4 stepchildren Ann, Hester, Reginald, and Naomi. Of her second marriage to Ishmael O. Agyei (deceased) aka James Elmore, Marine veteran, she received 2 beautiful stepchildren, Casey and Dorothy.



She is survived by daughters Deborah Hodges, daughter/husband Anna and Douglas Green, daughter/husband Lydia Butler and David Aldridge, 1 adopted son, Maurice Hendricks, 6 stepchildren, and a host of grand and great-grandchildren. Of her 12 siblings, she is survived by 11. A graveside funeral will be held at the Lincoln Memorial Cemetery 5089 Harding Hwy, Mays Landing, NJ 08330 on Friday, December 18, 2020, at 11-11:30 AM. Due to the pandemic, her life celebration will take place in 2021. Cards can be mailed to Family of Etha Jerkins C/o Adams-Perfect Funeral Home 1650 New Rd., Northfield, NJ 08225.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 16, 2020.