Grisz, Eugene J., - U.S. Navy veteran, loving father and kind friend, passed on December 12, 2021, in Linwood, New Jersey at the age of 93. He is predeceased by wife Gloria Mancini and survived by daughter, Maryanne and companion and partner, Anita Press. Gene was a graduate of Minersville High School and Widener University. He lived for 23 years in Ventnor City in his retirement from Boeing, enjoying the sunshine, ocean and spent his time with family and friends playing cards, reading books and baking. A Memorial Mass will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 724 Maple Avenue, Linwood, NJ 08221 on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 11am. Receiving friends prior to mass from 10-11am at the church. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to Wounded Warrior Project
. Link: https://communityfundraising.woundedwarriorproject.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.personalCampaign&participantID=8061
Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 16, 2021.