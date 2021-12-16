Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Eugene J. Grisz
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
1650 New Road
Northfield, NJ
Grisz, Eugene J., - U.S. Navy veteran, loving father and kind friend, passed on December 12, 2021, in Linwood, New Jersey at the age of 93. He is predeceased by wife Gloria Mancini and survived by daughter, Maryanne and companion and partner, Anita Press. Gene was a graduate of Minersville High School and Widener University. He lived for 23 years in Ventnor City in his retirement from Boeing, enjoying the sunshine, ocean and spent his time with family and friends playing cards, reading books and baking. A Memorial Mass will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 724 Maple Avenue, Linwood, NJ 08221 on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 11am. Receiving friends prior to mass from 10-11am at the church. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to Wounded Warrior Project. Link: https://communityfundraising.woundedwarriorproject.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.personalCampaign&participantID=8061 Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com

Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.