Hoopes, Eugene E. "Gene", - 74, of Hammonton, NJ, passed away on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at home with his loved ones by his side. He lost a battle with cancer. He was predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth "Jane" Hoopes (nee Capelli), his parents Marie (Davis) Hoopes and Eugene J Hoopes, his in-laws, Joseph and Anna Capelli, and his sister-in-law Joanna Capelli. Gene graduated from Hammonton High School. He worked for Whitehall Laboratories, where he met his wife, Jane. He then worked for NJ Bell as a lineman. He acquired his electrical contractor's license and HVAC certifications and eventually retired from Verizon. He and Jane started the Athlete's Korner Sports Timing Systems in 1985, and they spent their weekends working road races; he continued doing so during his retirement after Jane passed. The friendships he made through his past careers and race business lasted his lifetime. He is survived by his daughter Ann Catherine Byers (Frank), his grandchildren Frank Byers Jr, and Gianna Byers, his brothers-in-laws Joseph Capelli, Jr. (Geneva) and Robert Capelli (Linda,) sisters-in-laws, Maria Clark (George,) Dr. Catherine Capelli Viers (Jeff) and Patricia Capelli, 4 nieces, 3 nephews, 5 great-nieces and 4 great-nephews and his dear friend, Judy O'Neill, and her family. Services will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at St Mary of Mt Carmel Church Parish St. Joseph's Church, with an 11 am Visitation, Mass at 12 pm. A Life Celebration will follow the burial, where friends are encouraged to share their stories about Gene. Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to The Shirley Mae Foundation PO Box 3265 Margate NJ 08402. Arrangements by Carnesale Funeral Home, Hammonton.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 17, 2021.