Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Eugene Stalling
FUNERAL HOME
Carnesale Funeral Home
202 South Third Street
Hammonton, NJ
Stalling, Eugene (Gene), - 83, of Newtonville, went home to meet his Lord on May 30, 2021, at his home in Newtonville, N.J. Gene was born April 14, 1938 in Harlem, New York, the son of Charles and Madie Stalling. His family relocated to South Jersey while Gene was still young and he was formally educated in the Pleasantville School District. He was drafted into the Arm Services of the United States in 1960 during the Vietnam War. He was Honorably Discharged in 1963 receiving a medal for Good Conduct as well as receiving the Marksman Badge. While serving his time in the Army he married Gerladine Erwin on December 31, 1962. From that union they had two children, Derek Levin and Darrin Lamont. Gene worked at various jobs after being discharged from the Army which includes working at Ancora Hospital and the Atlantic City Electric Company. Gene, who was very skilled with his hands, went on to start his own carpentry business with his younger brother Paul entitled Stalling's Building and Remodeling in the late 1970's and spent 25 years as a part-time bus driver for the Buena Regional School District. Gene served as a Deacon and the Chairman of the Board of Trustees at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church and was an active member of men's choir. Along with his wife Gerladine, they fostered children in Atlantic County for over 20 years while continuing to keep in touch with many of them after they became adults. Gene leaves behind his wife of 59 years, Geraldine (Erwin), his son's Derek (Rochelle) and Darrin (Nicola), his sister Arlene Holland, 10 grandchildren: Rochelle, Roshanda, Anthony, Shyniquia, Derion, Denise, Layla, Charles, Sahmaria and Tylah. He was preceded in death by his brothers Donald, Curtis, Paul, Gary and David, sisters Evelyn and Roberta and granddaughter Shawntay and leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held Friday, June 11, 2021, 1:00 PM in Greenmount Cemetery, 124 S. First Road, Hammonton, NJ. Arrangements are by the Carnesale Funeral Home, Hammonton. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Greenmount Cemetery
124 S. First Road, Hammonton, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Carnesale Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Carnesale Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Gene and Geraldine were members of our family since his brother David was married to my sister Nathalie when she passed away. God bless their children and grandchildren.
Nathaniel Murray Jr
Family
June 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results