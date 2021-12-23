Watkins, Eugene Lavern, Sr., - 89, of Pleasantville, passed on December 14, 2021, following an extended illness. Gene Sr. was born in Nashville, TN, on July 11, 1932, to Annie and Ed A. Watkins. He attended schools, Pearl High, in Nashville, TN. He later moved to Chicago, IL and then to Pleasantville, New Jersey where he resided until his death. He was known for being extremely intelligent and a successful business owner. His creativity and craftsmanship made him in high demand in his area. He exalted in mental challenges, loved fishing, reading, and joyful storytelling. Gene Sr. had a zest for life and lived it fully. He is survived by his children Eugene Watkins, Jr. (Helen), Michael Eugene Watkins, Dina Joy Watkins, Richard Pugliese, and Jeffrey Lucas, also by his devoted niece, Rosalind Watkins Robinson (Edward). His grandchildren, (via Gene Jr.) Eugene III (Shanti), Shafeeqa (Dominic-deceased), and Michael (Anjeanette); (via Dina) Jack Lavell Shelton, Charisse Nicole Watkins, and Richard Eugene Watkins; and (via Jeffrey) Quayshawn Lucas, and numerous beloved great-grandchildren. A celebration of his life will be held and provided by Serenity Funeral Home, 414 S. Main St., Pleasantville, New Jersey, 08232 on Monday, December 27, 2021, at 11am until 1pm. Burial will be private.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 23, 2021.