Eugene Lavern Watkins Sr.
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Serenity Funeral Home Inc
414 S Main St
Pleasantville, NJ
Watkins, Eugene Lavern, Sr., - 89, of Pleasantville, passed on December 14, 2021, following an extended illness. Gene Sr. was born in Nashville, TN, on July 11, 1932, to Annie and Ed A. Watkins. He attended schools, Pearl High, in Nashville, TN. He later moved to Chicago, IL and then to Pleasantville, New Jersey where he resided until his death. He was known for being extremely intelligent and a successful business owner. His creativity and craftsmanship made him in high demand in his area. He exalted in mental challenges, loved fishing, reading, and joyful storytelling. Gene Sr. had a zest for life and lived it fully. He is survived by his children Eugene Watkins, Jr. (Helen), Michael Eugene Watkins, Dina Joy Watkins, Richard Pugliese, and Jeffrey Lucas, also by his devoted niece, Rosalind Watkins Robinson (Edward). His grandchildren, (via Gene Jr.) Eugene III (Shanti), Shafeeqa (Dominic-deceased), and Michael (Anjeanette); (via Dina) Jack Lavell Shelton, Charisse Nicole Watkins, and Richard Eugene Watkins; and (via Jeffrey) Quayshawn Lucas, and numerous beloved great-grandchildren. A celebration of his life will be held and provided by Serenity Funeral Home, 414 S. Main St., Pleasantville, New Jersey, 08232 on Monday, December 27, 2021, at 11am until 1pm. Burial will be private.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Serenity Funeral Home Inc
414 S Main St, Pleasantville, NJ
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Austin Grand & Great Grandkids
Family
December 27, 2021
Austin Grand & Great Grandkids
Family
December 27, 2021
One of many nights on the back porch with Gene Sr.
Austin Grand & Great Grandkids
Family
December 27, 2021
Rest in peace, dear friend. You are missed.
Concetta Mastroianni
Friend
December 27, 2021
It was an honor to be called your son!
Jeffrey Lucas
December 26, 2021
Sending love light and prayers Ase' Keeper Rise in Power with the Ancestors Ase' love you
Lynnae aka Lady Harvey
December 24, 2021
