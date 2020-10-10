Byrd, Eugenia, - of Hammonton, passed away on October 6, 2020. Eugenia loved her husband Richard for over 50 years, is now rejoined with him again. Eugenia is survived by her 6 children. Darlene Hogan (George), Sharlene Wethy, Jeanene Baten, Laurene Ortiz (Felix), Ricky Byrd, Deneen James (Rick). Eugenia has 15 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and several great-great-grandchildren. She was a great mother. Throughout her 89 years, she touched so many lives. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, October 13, from 10-11 AM at the Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St., Mays Landing, where a service will be held at 11 AM. Burial will follow at the Atlantic Co. Veteran's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers may be made donations to the Humane Society of Atlantic County, 1401 Absecon Blvd, Atlantic City, NJ 08401 (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 10, 2020.