Hammell, Evelyn 'Ginger', - of Absecon, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on May 29, 2021. Ginger was born in 1939 to Herbert and Evelyn Symington. Ginger was raised in Pleasantville and graduated from Pleasantville High School in 1957. Upon graduating, Ginger went to work as a bank teller at Guaranteed Bank and Trust, Collective Savings, and finally at the First National Bank of Absecon where she retired as Head Teller. In 1958, Ginger married the love of her life, Jerry, to whom she was married for 62 loving years. In 1968, Ginger gave birth to her first child, Wendy. Four years later Ginger gave birth to Cindy. Lastly, in 1976 Ginger gave birth to her son, Clint. Ginger volunteered as a cheerleading coach for the Absecon Blue Devils from 1980 – 1986. She was also an active volunteer in the Girl Scout Brownies and the Absecon public schools. Throughout their 62 year marriage, vacation and travel remained a passion. Together, and with their children, they regularly skied the Poconos, Pico and Killington, Vermont, and other ski resorts in the Northeast. Besides skiing with her husband and family, Ginger and her family vacationed in Myrtle Beach, SC where they listened to live country music at the Bowery and "staycationed" on the beaches of Brigantine. With her husband and family, Ginger became an avid camper. Three days after retiring, Ginger and Jerry traveled across the United States spending two months on the road and visiting thirty six of the American states. The following year, Ginger and Jerry completed the "lower forty-eight" and visited Hawaii for good measure! For the past twenty years, Ginger and Jerry spent their winters with great new friends in the KOA in Okeechobee, Florida, and summers in Southern New Jersey campgrounds with their grandchildren. Ginger is survived by her loving husband, Jerry, three children, Wendy (John), Cindy (Kristopher), and Clint (Kendra), and her five grandchildren, Haile, Sophia, Cole, Khloe, and Koa. Ginger was frequently seen in attendance at her grandchildren's various sporting events. Memorial services will take place at Parsels Funeral Home, 324 New Jersey Avenue, Absecon, NJ on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 between the hours of 6:00 PM and 7:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, Ginger and her family would appreciate your donations to AtlantiCare Hospice and Palliative Care (6550 Delilah Road, Suite 210, Egg Harbor Twp., NJ 08234) or the Alzheimer's Association
in Northfield, New Jersey (25 Dolphin Avenue, Northfield, NJ 08225). For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 2, 2021.