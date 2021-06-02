Jerry and family....My heart hurts for all of you ..I am sorry that I am not their to say how sorry I am. My prayers are with all of you ..I can only hold on to all our old memories. She was the sweetest nicest caring wonderful woman I have ever known. My sincere thoughts and prayers and love. She was so loved and will be missed, I am so so sorry for your loss..

Joann Lenetsky Friend June 2, 2021