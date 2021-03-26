Menu
Evelyn Henrietta Braun Koegler
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Boakes Funeral Home Inc
6050 Main St
Mays Landing, NJ
Koegler, Evelyn Henrietta Braun, - 83, of Vineland, passed away peacefully March 24, 2021. Evelyn was born in Maple Shade, NJ August 15th, 1937. Evelyn enjoyed life. Whether it was hitting a yard sale on a nice day, catching one of her Granddaughters softball games on the weekends, or crocheting for her many friends and family, Evelyn cherished her loved ones. She was also very creative and just as she did, we all took pride in her artwork. This goes without saying but we will all miss her sassy attitude. Evelyn is preceded in death by her father, Henry Braun, mother, Mildred Thompson Braun. Her first husband Richard Koegler Sr., and second husband Charles Shipman. Her son, Richard Koegler and his wife Lynda Koegler. Siblings, Mildred Bender Conrad Braun, Anna Rose George Braun. She is survived by her daughter Evelyn Koegler (Sue Bright) Sister, Eva Meale (Alfred), sister-in-law Marie Braun. Grandchildren, Evelyn Morozzi (Marlee) Richard Koegler (Jenifer) Kristina Petrini (Jeff) nephew Ronald Thompson, seven great-grandchildren, and numerous nephews and nieces and friends. Services will be Monday, March 29th, 11 am at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery. (condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Service
11:00a.m.
Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery
NJ
Mar
29
Service
11:00a.m.
Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery
Route 50, MANOR, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Boakes Funeral Home Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Evelyn we will miss you but to know you are with our Heavenly Family is a great comfort to us all. Fred and Eva Meale & Family Ronald Thompson & Family
Eva Meale
March 28, 2021
I remember your mom from many years ago she was always nice to me
Dianne M Slowik
March 28, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this time. Sorry got your loss.
Howard & Bobbi Martin
March 27, 2021
You will be missed greatly. You were so funny always made us laugh. Rest In Peace . Tell mom I said hi play pinnacle all night long.
Donna Blair
March 27, 2021
I am the Activity Director at the nursing facility. We will really miss Evelyn. She was such a wonderful artist and so funny! It was great to have her attend the art show a few weeks ago. She was so happy to be there. Smiling and working on her own art. God bless you Evelyn . Love, Alicia S
March 26, 2021
our thoughts and prayer to the family love you all
Albina & Larry Prince
March 26, 2021
I was Evelyn's roommate in room 107 for 2&1/2 years at Royal Suites in Galloway, N.J., she will be sadly missed.
Doris Gamble
March 26, 2021
So Sorry foryour loss. Our Thoughts and Prayers are with you all in your time of loss I have not seen Aunt Evelyn in years but remember spending time with you all as we were growing up. God Bless and keep you all in this time of sadness
Ken and Mildred Adams
March 26, 2021
