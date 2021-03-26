Koegler, Evelyn Henrietta Braun, - 83, of Vineland, passed away peacefully March 24, 2021. Evelyn was born in Maple Shade, NJ August 15th, 1937. Evelyn enjoyed life. Whether it was hitting a yard sale on a nice day, catching one of her Granddaughters softball games on the weekends, or crocheting for her many friends and family, Evelyn cherished her loved ones. She was also very creative and just as she did, we all took pride in her artwork. This goes without saying but we will all miss her sassy attitude. Evelyn is preceded in death by her father, Henry Braun, mother, Mildred Thompson Braun. Her first husband Richard Koegler Sr., and second husband Charles Shipman. Her son, Richard Koegler and his wife Lynda Koegler. Siblings, Mildred Bender Conrad Braun, Anna Rose George Braun. She is survived by her daughter Evelyn Koegler (Sue Bright) Sister, Eva Meale (Alfred), sister-in-law Marie Braun. Grandchildren, Evelyn Morozzi (Marlee) Richard Koegler (Jenifer) Kristina Petrini (Jeff) nephew Ronald Thompson, seven great-grandchildren, and numerous nephews and nieces and friends. Services will be Monday, March 29th, 11 am at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery. (condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 26, 2021.