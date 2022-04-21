Lines, Evelyn "Dot", - 83, of Villas, passed away, unexpectedly, at Cooper Hospital, on Saturday, April 16, 2022. Dot was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late John W. and Evelyn (nee Ralston) Rodgers. Dot's life was defined by the love she had for her children and grandchildren. She was well known for serving others (for 38 years) at Uncle Bill's Pancake House. Although she was an avid Philadelphia sports fan, her favorite athlete to watch was her granddaughter, Carina. She enjoyed watching Fox News and Dancing with the Stars with her girls, playing solitaire, cutting strawberries, getting Gray off the bus and facetiming her family. She was a true American patriot and loved her country. Dot is predeceased by her parents, her daughters Lyn Taylor and Sue Lines, her grandson Christopher Bensinger and her siblings Jack and Florence Rodgers. Left to cherish her memory are her children; John Lines, Lou (Gena) Bensinger, Denise (Jeff) Raymond and Ron Taylor, Sr., her 12 grandchildren; Ericka (Chris) Potts, John (Lynn-Marie) Lines, Suzanne Kellenbenz, Lou (Alyssa) Bensinger, Ron Taylor, Jr., Trista (Mike Cimino) Taylor, Giana Raymond, Alexandria (AJ Morrissey) Lines, Ciara Raymond, Kelcie Bensinger, Carina (Anthony Benigno) Raymond and Giordana Raymond, 9 great grandchildren; Christopher, Luke and Nathan Potts, Rachel Lines, Jude and Naomi Lines, Grayson Toler, Autumn and Nolan Bensinger, nieces and nephews including Jimmy, John and Timmy Lepouski; friend/father of Denise, Joe Falcone and her pups Coco and Luna. A funeral service will be held for Dot at Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd., N. Cape May, on Friday, April 22 at 12pm with viewing prior to the service from 10am to 12pm. Interment will be private and condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 21, 2022.