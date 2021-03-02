Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Evonne D. Kaminski
FUNERAL HOME
Wimberg Funeral Home - Egg Harbor City
400 Liverpool Ave
Egg Harbor City, NJ
Kaminski, Evonne D., - 76, of Cologne, NJ passed away at home on February 25, 2021. She was born in Atlantic City, NJ. Evonne was a devoted Catholic. She was a passionate school teacher teaching at Cologne School for many years. Evonne was a loving wife, mother of two and a devoted grandmother. She was an outstanding contributor to local and national charities. Evonne played an active role in her community and church. She was happiest in her role as master gardener and the Forsythe rescue. She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Kaminski; her parents, Leon and Dorothy Ganiel; her daughter, Tammy Sills; and her aunt, MaryLou Garbutt. Evonne is survived by her three granddaughters, Kristi Nelson and her husband, Amanda Kaminski, and Jessica Kaminski; her grandsons, Robert and Joshua Upchurch; her six great grandchildren, Chason and Eden Nelson, Zander Kaminski, Danny Chester, and Phoenix and Gracie Upchurch; her son, Robert Kaminski; and many other family and friends. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 5th from 9:30 – 10:30 AM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City 609-965-0357. A Mass of Christian burial will start at 11:00am at St. Nicholas Church, 525 St. Louis Ave, Egg Harbor City. Interment will immediately follow at Germania Cemetery. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Wimberg Funeral Home - Egg Harbor City
400 Liverpool Ave, Egg, NJ
Mar
5
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Nicholas Church
525 St, Egg, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Wimberg Funeral Home - Egg Harbor City
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wimberg Funeral Home - Egg Harbor City.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
We are very sad of the loss of our dear sister in law. The Kaminski family was unaware of her passing until now.
Marianne and Joe Kaminski
April 19, 2021
I am so saddened to find out that we lost you. You will forever be in my heart. Love, Suzy
Susan (Kaminski) Good
April 15, 2021
Evonne was a great teacher and a very kind and caring person. Our world is better because she was part of it. I remember her well and she will be dearly missed.
Dr. Philip Geiger
March 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results