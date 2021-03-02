Kaminski, Evonne D., - 76, of Cologne, NJ passed away at home on February 25, 2021. She was born in Atlantic City, NJ. Evonne was a devoted Catholic. She was a passionate school teacher teaching at Cologne School for many years. Evonne was a loving wife, mother of two and a devoted grandmother. She was an outstanding contributor to local and national charities. Evonne played an active role in her community and church. She was happiest in her role as master gardener and the Forsythe rescue. She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Kaminski; her parents, Leon and Dorothy Ganiel; her daughter, Tammy Sills; and her aunt, MaryLou Garbutt. Evonne is survived by her three granddaughters, Kristi Nelson and her husband, Amanda Kaminski, and Jessica Kaminski; her grandsons, Robert and Joshua Upchurch; her six great grandchildren, Chason and Eden Nelson, Zander Kaminski, Danny Chester, and Phoenix and Gracie Upchurch; her son, Robert Kaminski; and many other family and friends. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 5th from 9:30 – 10:30 AM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City 609-965-0357. A Mass of Christian burial will start at 11:00am at St. Nicholas Church, 525 St. Louis Ave, Egg Harbor City. Interment will immediately follow at Germania Cemetery. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2021.