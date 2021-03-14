Ishman, Ezra, - 30, of Linwood, passed away unexpectedly on February 17, 2021. in Minneapolis MN where he lived and worked for the past five years. A 2009 graduate of Mainland High School, where Ezra was a member of the Academic Team, Choir and Drama Club. Ezra attended the New College, Sarasota FL and continued studies at Rowan University. Ezra was employed in the accounting office of a medical billing company in St. Paul and a very active volunteer for the Democratic Socialists of America's Twin Cities Chapter. DSA members and Ezra's friends are sharing expressions of their affection for their friend and comrade on various social media and in communications with the family. Ezra singlehandedly distributed thousands of dollars from the DSA chapter's Solidarity Fund that assisted many families struggling financially as a result of the pandemic. Ezra was described as a tireless advocate for fair housing and social justice. Ezra will be sadly missed and dearly love and remembered by family, friends and the many people Ezra helped. Ezra is survived by mother, Catherine Stout Ishman (Jere Hoffner) of Linwood, father, Dr. Raymond Ishman of Newtown Square, PA, sister Sarah Hope (Matthew) of London UK, uncle Robert Stout and cousins, Rachel Stout and Owen Stout. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday March 16, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Adams Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road Northfield, NJ 08225 and will be lived streamed for Ezra's friends and family unable to attend the service. The family will be receiving friends from 12:30 until 1:00 PM prior to the service on Tuesday at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ezra's name may be made to the Democratic Socialists of America at twincitiesdsa.org
or the Community Food Bank of NJ. For live feed of the service please copy and paste one of the following links in your browser: www.christianworldmedia.com/livechannel/northfieldbaptistchurch
or https://m.youtube.com/channel/UCz80W2IHjpdjCIwUlHr6Wbg/videos
Condolences may be left at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 14, 2021.