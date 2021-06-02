Sapp, F. Kenneth, - 72, Ken passed away on May 29, 2021 after nearly a decade of battling cancer with strength and stoicism. Born and raised in Pleasantville alongside his 7 siblings, Ken was kind, funny, and smart. He was a gymnast and a wrestler, a Navy man, a loving husband, and a dutiful father. He is survived by his sons, David, Justin, and Jared; and his 5 grandchildren. A memorial for both Ken and his wife Gail is being planned for later this summer.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 2, 2021.