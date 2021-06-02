Sapp, F. Kenneth, - 72, Ken passed away on May 29, 2021 after nearly a decade of battling cancer with strength and stoicism. Born and raised in Pleasantville alongside his 7 siblings, Ken was kind, funny, and smart. He was a gymnast and a wrestler, a Navy man, a loving husband, and a dutiful father. He is survived by his sons, David, Justin, and Jared; and his 5 grandchildren. A memorial for both Ken and his wife Gail is being planned for later this summer.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 2, 2021.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
Life long friend and buddy. Always respectful, responsible and reliable. So many great times , thanks for the memories. ( The Rock Garden ) R.I.P.
Russell Bowen
Friend
June 4, 2021
Sincere sympathies to the Sapp families at this difficult time
Suzanne
June 4, 2021
I went to high school with Jared and Justin. Gentlemen, although I never met your father, I can tell he was a great man not only from his obituary, but also by how his sons turned out. I pray that God brings you comfort in your time of sorrows.
Samantha (Galvez) Buchanan
Other
June 3, 2021
Went to high school with Kenny at Pleasantville High-was a really good guy-never saw him after that. Sorry to hear of his passing.
Dennis P Friedrich Sr.
School
June 2, 2021
Sapp family, so sorry to hear of Kenny's passing. I went to school with him from 4th to 7th. Met up with him again when I went to YN school in Bainbridge, MD. Best wrestler around! Steve and Evangeline Miller, La Mesa, CA