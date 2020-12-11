Garshelis, Florence Edna (nee Chalk), - 90, of Dalton, MA known to her friends and family as Edna, passed away peacefully on December 4th, 2020. She was born to Edna and Peter Chalk in Hammonton, NJ on April 30th 1930. Edna graduated from Hammonton High School. She married Albert DeCicco and had two children. They moved from Hammonton to North Jersey and settled in Clark where they raised their two children. Edna was a den mother in the local cub scout pack. Albert and Edna subsequently divorced. Once her children graduated high school, she moved back to Hammonton. After a brief career at Whitehall, she settled in Massachusetts where she took on the duties of office manager at her new husband's company. Edna married her soul mate, Ivan Garshelis on July 10, 1982. They enjoyed living in the Berkshires, hiking, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, outdoor concerts, especially Tanglewood. She loved singing in the Berkshire chapter of Sweet Adelines. Edna and Ivan traveled extensively throughout the world, making friends along the way. Ivan and Edna's love and caring for each other was obvious and made them a joy to be near. The thing Edna loved most was sharing her home with friends and family, visitors would be greeted with her unique sense of humor and her warm hospitality. She will be missed. She is survived by her husband Ivan J. Garshelis, son Albert DeCicco (Nancy) and two grandchildren, daughter Jacklyn R. Greb and two grandchildren and two great grandchildren, stepson David Garshelis (Judy) and two grandchildren and four great grandchildren, stepson Craig Garshelis (Mike), stepdaughter Melissa Corp and four grandchildren. Services will be held at a later date.



Arrangements entrusted to the Marinella Funeral Home Hammonton, NJ.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 11, 2020.