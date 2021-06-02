Goldsmith, Florence "Fagel", - 106 1/2, of Atlantic City, passed away on May 31 surrounded by her loving daughter, Judy, and some of her beloved caregivers. Florence, or Fagel as she was affectionately known by everyone, grew up in Chester, Pennsylvania. She was the youngest of six children. Everyone loved being around her from childhood until her passing. Fagel was warm, funny, caring, loving, and always ready to have a good time. She was married for almost 60 years to Morris "Russ" Goldsmith, whom she met in Browns Mills, New Jersey, where he was recovering form tuberculosis. They moved to Atlantic City, where they managed the Troy Hotel, while Russ studied for the New Jersey Bar Exam. Their daughter, Judy was born, and they moved to Ventnor, where they had a wonderful life filled with friends, synagogue life at Congregation Beth Judah, and travel. After Russ' passing, she moved to the Berkley at the age of 89 and started a whole new wonderful chapter. She enjoyed the casinos, the activities at her condo including playing canasta and poker, the Boardwalk, the pool, and baking her famous chocolate and coconut cakes (whose recipes she "borrowed" from her dear friend Josie Lewis). She threw her own 100th birthday party (see photo above from the party), wearing high heels the whole weekend. She survived a broken hip at 101 and went on to walk and continue loving life until her passing. Fagel was predeceased by her husband, Russ, parents, Jacob and Esther Deitch, siblings, Emma, Libby, Rosie, Sam, and a sister who had died in Europe before her parents came to America. She will be greatly missed by so many people whose lives she touched, especially her beloved daughter, Judy. Services are private. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Deborah Heart and Lung Center, Browns Mills, New Jersey, www.demanddeborah.org
, Shirat Hayam, 700 North Swarthmore Avenue, Ventnor, New Jersey 08406, or to the charity of the donor's choice
. Arr. by J.S. Goldstein Funeral Home & Monuments, Mays Landing. www.jsgfunerals.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 2, 2021.