Lippman, Florence, - 95, Florence Lippman, a lifelong Atlantic City resident known to many as "Berky," died on Sunday, January 9, 2022. Beloved and respected by her family, friends, and community, she was 95 years young. Florence was born, raised, and educated in Atlantic City, then attended college at Arcadia in Philadelphia. She married Dr. Nathan Lippman in 1946. They lived much of their married life in Ventnor where they raised three children. Despite the constrained gender roles of her early married years, she trailblazed her own path serving as leader at the Jewish Federation, Beth Judah Congregation and helping to establish the Trocki Hebrew Academy of Atlantic County. Seeking to further engage in the community and challenge herself, Florence returned to college in 1967 to earn an MA in Education, then taught in the Ventnor Schools for 9 years. She was a loving, supportive, involved mother, doting grandmother of four, and proud great-grandmother of four. She loved to visit her adult children at their workplaces, and they loved introducing her to their bosses and peers. Florence loved sharing her home with family and friends and hosted memorable parties. Many remember how much fun they had sleeping at her Ventnor home during the March storm of 1962 when her home was one of the few not flooded. Florence was adventuresome, an avid swimmer and cyclist who, once widowed too young, frequently joined her children's families on active trips and outings. She also traveled solo to New Zealand, New Guinea, Costa Rica, and Israel. In 1990 at age 64, she spent three months on her own teaching English in an Israeli development town. Florence had gusto, brains, and strong opinions. She was a gourmet cook and style icon. She loved trips to New York City to enjoy opera, theater, and dance and filled her homes with color and beauty. Her memory will be a blessing to her children Susan Lippman Knobler, Ted Lippman, and Sam Lippman and their spouses Sam, Ethel and Ellen, her grandchildren David, Jonah, Leah and Joel and her great-grandchildren Natalie, Owen, Selma and Zahava. Contributions in Florence Lippman's memory may be made to Seashore Gardens Living Center. Arrangements entrusted to Roth-Goldsteins' Memorial Chapel www.rothgoldsteins.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 12, 2022.