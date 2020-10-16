Littles, Reverend Florence Marie (Gandy), - of Egg Harbor Township, peacefully transitioned from this earthly life on Friday, October 9, 2020, surrounded by family, at her home in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. Those left to cherish her precious memories include five siblings Daisey Freeman, Donald "Butch" Roberts, Ronald Roberts, Carolyn "Chinkie" Stevenson, Robert "Zeke" Roberts, four children Edward Gandy Sr., Deborah M. (Steven) Blackwell Sr., Steven Craig Gandy, Kevin (Vinessa) Gandy; 11 grandchildren,23 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. A host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. A public viewing will be held at Serenity Funeral Home in Pleasantville NJ, on Friday, 16 Oct 2020 between 4-6 pm. Cards of condolence can be sent to 712 West Park Ave Pleasantville NJ 08232.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 16, 2020.