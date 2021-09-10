Menu
Florence Simione
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ
Simione, Florence, - 69, of Buena, passed away on Tuesday evening August 24, 2021 after a brief illness. Florence was born in Vineland, NJ & raised on the family farm in Forest Grove where she remained a lifelong area resident. She was the daughter of the late Fiore & Mary (Compari) Simione. She was pre deceased by her brothers Anthony, Carmen & Nick Simione, sister in-laws Beulah, Mary & Patricia Simione. Florence retired after working for 37 yrs in the Glass Industry. When she retired from Comar she was working in Quality Control. Florence enjoyed crocheting, knitting and was a talented cook. Florence is survived by her sisters; Christina & Jim DuBois, Angelina & Charles Lanning, Brothers; Frank & Pauline Simione, Joseph Simione , Sister in-law; Kathryn Simione, Lifelong friend; Connie Scapellato as well as many nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends will be received on Saturday September 11th from 9:00 to 11:00 AM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Road, Vineland, NJ where her funeral service will be conducted at 11 AM. Burial will be in the Our Lady of Victories Cemetery, Landisville, NJ. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to charity of your choice. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 South Main Road, Vineland, NJ
Sep
11
Service
11:00a.m.
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 South Main Road, Vineland, NJ
