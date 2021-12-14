Menu
Florence Steinmann
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
Steinmann, Florence, - 91, of Northfield, passed away on December 12th 2021 peacefully at home. She was born on December 23, 1929 in Philadelphia, PA. She lived in So. Philadelphia, Ardmore, Ventnor, Margate and most recently Northfield. She graduated from Hallahan High School in 1947 and worked at the Tropicana Casino as a security guard from 1981-2006. When she retired, Florence was a member of the Holy Trinity Parish in Ventnor. She was preceded in death by her parents Beatrice and Edward Carruolo, her sisters Vera Thomas and Marie Collins and her beloved son Richard E. Steinmann. She is survived by her daughter Deborah Wolf and son Gregory Steinmann both of Northfield, her grandson Richard W. Steinmann and daughter-in-law Mary Ann Steinmann. There will be a small graveside service at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing, on Friday, December 17th at 11am. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood – Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. she was a lovely and classy lady and she will be missed. Ronnie
Veronica(Ronnie) Brancato
Friend
December 14, 2021
