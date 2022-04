Fornal, Flossie, - 87, of Egg Harbor Township, Flossie passed away on December 18, 2021. She is predeceased by her husband John Fornal and her son Allen Fordham. She is survived by her son and caregiver Andrew S. Zakrzewski; daughter Helen E. Whoy (Frank); son Anthony J. Zakrzewski (Janice); son James D. Zakrzewski (Lisa); 10 grandchilderen and 15 great grandchildren. Services will be private.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 30, 2021.