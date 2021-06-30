Menu
Floyd Carlton Endicott
Endicott, Floyd Carlton, - 73, of Egg Harbor Township, NJ passed away peacefully on June 28, 2021 after suffering a short battle from Lung cancer. Floyd grew up in Belleplain and lived most of his life in Cape May County. He diligently worked as a supervisor of a glass company for over 40 years. He was a hardworking man who enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He loved creating masterpieces in his woodshop, watching NASCAR, and building train sets with his grandchildren. He also found joy in gardening, camping, and being outdoors. He was a devoted member of Star Lodge #65 and Dewey Chapter #155. Floyd is survived by his wife Maria, children Christopher (Shelli) and Teresa Pincus (Justin), sister Lucille Pettit, grandchildren, Christopher Endicott, Noah Pincus, and Sedona Pincus, and nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his father Alfred Endicott, mother Pauline, and brother Alfred Endicott Jr. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 1, 2021 from 5:00-6:00pm at the Langley-Loveland Funeral Home located at 2315 Route 50, Tuckahoe. Masonic Services will follow at 6:00pm. In lieu of flowers, please send charitable donations to Star Lodge #65 in Tuckahoe, NJ. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.LangleyLovelandFuneralHome.com.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Langley-Loveland Funeral Home
2315 Rt. 50, TUCKAHOE, NJ
Jul
1
Service
6:00p.m.
Langley-Loveland Funeral Home
2315 Rt. 50, TUCKAHOE, NJ
Dearest Maria and family, l am filled with the sadness l am sure you feel. Floyd was a good and decent man and l am sure he is in the place prepared for him where he will be waiting for us to join him when the time is right. May you take solace in knowing you are enveloped is Sisterly Love. Debbie
Debbie Freney Sacco
Friend
June 30, 2021
My deepest sympathies to your family, Maria. Keep all your precious memories close, they will bring you comfort when you need it most .
Judith Lokey
June 29, 2021
