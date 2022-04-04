Basile, Frances (Lerner), - 77, of Vineland, passed away on April 1, 2022. Frances was born in Hammonton, NJ to the late Fred and Margaret (Benvenuto) Lerner. She was a 1962 graduate of St Joseph's High School in Hammonton. A former hairdresser, she was employed by the Vineland Board of Education as a secretary, a position from which she retired in 2006. Frances enjoyed cooking, shopping, and her favorite television programs. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Paul Basile; daughter, Valerie Schirmer and granddaughter, Amelia Schirmer both of Hammonton; sisters, Barbara Houseal (Preston) of Buena and Margaret Bridges (Rick) of Arizona, and numerous nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, Fred and Margaret Lerner she was predeceased by her in-laws, Nunzio and Sabina Basile. A special thank you to the Vineland EMT's, the staff at Inspira ICU and to Vineland police officer Rivera. Final disposition will be private at the convenience of the family. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Donations in memory of Frances may be made to: New Jersey Veteran's Memorial Home, 524 North West Blvd., Vineland, NJ 08360 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 4, 2022.